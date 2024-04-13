Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $169.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.