Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,632 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:C opened at $59.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.