PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.