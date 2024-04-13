PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
