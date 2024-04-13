PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.13.

PFSI stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,802 shares of company stock worth $8,932,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

