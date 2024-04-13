PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,470,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,802 shares of company stock worth $8,932,558 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

