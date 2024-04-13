Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAY. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Paymentus stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.52. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Paymentus’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at $11,806,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

