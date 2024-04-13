Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.12. 12,221,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,032,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

