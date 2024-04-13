Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.