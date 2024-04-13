Pantheon Resources’ (PANR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

PANR stock opened at GBX 36.15 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.18. The company has a market capitalization of £341.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3,615.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($260,594.29). Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

