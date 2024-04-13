PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $381.74 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.47194623 USD and is down -11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,171,589.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

