Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

