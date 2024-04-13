Oxen Market Cap Achieves $10.55 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $6,064.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,965.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00122758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00180933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00106420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,490,411 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.