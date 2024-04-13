Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Up 2.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 124,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 214,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
