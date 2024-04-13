Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

