Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.
About Orient Overseas (International)
