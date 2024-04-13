Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

About Orient Overseas (International)

See Also

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

