ORG Partners LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.