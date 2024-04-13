ORG Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

