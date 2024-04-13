ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 4,545,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

