ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $78.70. 3,692,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

