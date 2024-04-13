ORG Partners LLC Invests $698,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,453. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
