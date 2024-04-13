ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,492,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,528,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,487,875. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

