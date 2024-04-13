ORG Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 683,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 659,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 15,506,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

