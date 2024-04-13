ORG Partners LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1,574.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

