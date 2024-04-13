ORG Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 291.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. 2,598,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.