ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after buying an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199,830 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 208,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,015. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

