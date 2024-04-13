ORG Partners LLC Buys 509 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWF stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

