ORG Partners LLC Buys 2,964 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 287.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

