ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE APD traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.53. 1,520,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

