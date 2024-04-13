Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

ORCL traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

