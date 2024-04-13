OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 290.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

