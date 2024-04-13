Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 346.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.