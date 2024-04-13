Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $231.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $212.50 to $207.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.59.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

