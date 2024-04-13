Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 432.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

