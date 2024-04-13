NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. Company insiders own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

