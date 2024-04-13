Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.72. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 688,567 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

