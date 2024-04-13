Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 450,142 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

