Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VOT stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.79. 197,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

