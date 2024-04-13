Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. 351,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,385. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

