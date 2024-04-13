Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,745. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

