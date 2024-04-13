Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.95. The company had a trading volume of 216,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,133. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

