Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $267.39. 2,708,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.54. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

