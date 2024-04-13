Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. 3,551,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

