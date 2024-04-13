Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 69,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Northland Power Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

