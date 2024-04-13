Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 earnings per share for the current year.

NPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

