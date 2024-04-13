Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

