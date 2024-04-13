NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

