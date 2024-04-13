NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.30

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.30 ($0.89), with a volume of 1668548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.70 ($0.91).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £426.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,031.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.68.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.