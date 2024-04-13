Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $6.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEXA opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

