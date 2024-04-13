NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $10.07 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $51.24. 1,671,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,087. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

